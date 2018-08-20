Volunteers of America Southwest 19th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

When: September 17th at 11 a.m – 5 p.m.

Where: The Country Club of Rancho Bernardo, 12280 Greens East Rd, San Diego, CA 92128

Price: $1,500- $20,000

Organization: Volunteers of America Southwest

Contact: Dawn Redo, dredo@voa-swcal.org, 619-228-2050

Website: www.voasw.org/golf

We have another exciting event to submit on behalf of our client, Volunteers of America Southwest! Volunteers of America Southwest has scheduled its 19th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic for Monday, September 17, 2018. The all-day event will be held at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. Below I have included the descriptions, details and a flyer for the event. Please let me know if you need more information and we hope you feature our clients event!

Volunteer of America Southwest’s 19th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Description: v olunteers of America Southwest has scheduled its 19th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic for Monday, September 17, 2018. The all-day event will be held at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo located at 12280 Greens East Road, San Diego. Tee time is 11:00 a.m. and golfers can register online at www.voasw.org/golf . A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit Volunteers of America Southwest’s Hawley Veterans Services Center, to provide enhanced services to homeless male veterans suffering from disabilities.

Following the tournament, golfers are invited at 4 p.m. to attend the 19th Hole with entertainment followed by a 4:30 p.m. dinner and wine tasting event banquet, live auction, awards and prizes.

The group is seeking sponsors and underwriters for the tournament, with information on these opportunities available at https://www.voasw.org .

Sponsorship levels: Birdie Sponsor: $1,500

-Event package for 1 foursome (4 golfers): Includes registration, cart fees, awards celebration dinner, and gift bags

-Sponsorship signage on 2 tees at the event

-Promotion in digital material on website and in social media network

-Recognition in Volunteers of America Southwest’s Annual Report and Honor Roll

-Sponsorship recognition on golf related signage

Eagle Sponsor: $2,500

-Event package for 1 foursome (4 golfers): Includes registration, cart fees, awards celebration dinner, and gift bags

-Sponsorship signage on 2 tees at the event

-Promotion in digital material on website and in social media network

-Recognition in Volunteers of America Southwest’s Annual Report and Honor Roll

-Sponsorship recognition on golf related signage

Double Eagle Sponsor: $5,000

-Event package for 1 foursome (4 golfers): Includes registration, cart fees, awards celebration dinner, and gift bags

-1 hour golf clinic for 4 guests at Emerald Isle Golf Course with an LPGA professional

-Invitation for 4 guests to an exclusive Volunteers of America Southwest networking event

-Company banner placement at the golf course entrance (banner provided by sponsor)

-Sponsorship signage on 2 tees at the event

-Promotion in digital material on website and in social media network

-Recognition in Volunteers of America Southwest’s Annual Report and Honor Roll

-Sponsorship recognition on golf related signage

Title Sponsor: $10,000

-Event package for 2 foursomes (8 golfers): Includes registration, cart fees, awards celebration dinner, and gift bags

-Complimentary guest for each golfer at the celebration dinner

-1 hour golf clinic for 8 guests at Emerald Isle Golf Course with an LPGA professional

-Invitation for 8 guests to an exclusive Volunteers of America Southwest networking event

-Company banner placement at the golf course entrance (banner provided by sponsor)

-Sponsorship signage on 2 tees at the event

-Promotion in digital material on website and in social media network

-Recognition in Volunteers of America Southwest’s Annual Report and Honor Roll

-Sponsorship recognition on golf related signage

Presenting Sponsor: $20,000