Volunteers Needed: Help Plant Trees!

Vista, CA — Volunteers needed to help plant trees! The Vista Garden Club is partnering with the City of Vista, several state agencies, and local arborists to promote the planting of 350 trees in Brengle Terrace Park.

The Vista Garden Club along with other individuals will be the leads and hosts for the planting teams on planting day. The trees have been chosen for their carbon sequestering ability, low water use and large canopy. This is a rare opportunity to help the environment and the community.

“City of Vista Arbor Day” will be Saturday, October 19, rain or shine. Sign in at 8:30 am, tree planting 9 am – 12 noon at the Children’s Playground in Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084.

All ages are welcome. Bring your own shovel, gloves and close toed shoes. Call or text questions or RSVP to 760-519-8761 email lvelarde@wcainc.com.

For more information about the partnership program visit investfromthegroundup.org/cool-parks.