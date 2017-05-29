Loading...
Volunteers Log 700 Plus Hours of Beautification Efforts

Volunteers Log 700 Plus Hours of Beautification Efforts

May 29, 2017

The Vista City Council recognized the Adopt-a-Block “Vista Clean Environment” members during the May 23 City Council meeting. For the past six years, the adopt-a-block volunteers have picked up trash twice a month along North Santa Fe Avenue from California Avenue to Bobier Drive.

“Thank you for keeping our city beautiful,” Mayor Judy Ritter said. “Kudos to Vista Clean Environment members for their dedication to keeping Vista clean. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and we appreciate you!”

The Mayor offered to walk with and pick up trash on one of the group’s upcoming cleanups. In 2016, the Vista Clean Environment volunteers, who include young children, logged 767 volunteer hours.

