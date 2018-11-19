Volunteers Gather To Surprise Families With Holiday Cheer

“Breaking and Entering” event will surprise formerly homeless families with holiday decorations and gifts

WHO: Solutions for Change, a San Diego nonprofit that helps homeless parents and children, will surprise their program residents with festive decorations and gifts by “breaking in” to over twenty apartments

WHEN: Friday, November 30th from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm (Volunteers Decorating)

4:00 pm (Families Arrive for Surprise)

WHERE: 722 West California Avenue, Vista, CA 92083

WHAT: Formerly homeless families living at Solutions for Change will come home to a holiday surprise after local businesses, families, and groups adorn their apartment with toiletries, gifts and joyful décor. Each group will supply their own decorations, toiletries, food and gifts for a formerly homeless family. Some of the participating businesses include: Welk Resorts, Girl Scout Troops, and Starbucks.

About Solutions for Change… The mission of Solutions for Change, Inc. is to solve family homelessness – one family, one community at a time. With this goal, Solutions has pioneered an innovative and sustainable solution for homeless families in our community – an effort that has led more than 900 families and 2,300 children out of homelessness since 1999. Learn more at www.solutionsforchange.org