Volunteers Gather To Surprise Families With Holiday Cheer

Volunteers Gather To Surprise Families With Holiday Cheer

November 19, 2018

“Breaking and Entering” event will surprise formerly homeless families with holiday decorations and gifts

WHO: Solutions for Change, a San Diego nonprofit that helps homeless parents and children, will surprise their program residents with festive decorations and gifts by “breaking in” to over twenty apartments

WHEN: Friday, November 30th from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm (Volunteers Decorating)
4:00 pm (Families Arrive for Surprise)

WHERE: 722 West California Avenue, Vista, CA 92083

WHAT: Formerly homeless families living at Solutions for Change will come home to a holiday surprise after local businesses, families, and groups adorn their apartment with toiletries, gifts and joyful décor. Each group will supply their own decorations, toiletries, food and gifts for a formerly homeless family. Some of the participating businesses include: Welk Resorts, Girl Scout Troops, and Starbucks.

About Solutions for Change… The mission of Solutions for Change, Inc. is to solve family homelessness – one family, one community at a time. With this goal, Solutions has pioneered an innovative and sustainable solution for homeless families in our community – an effort that has led more than 900 families and 2,300 children out of homelessness since 1999. Learn more at www.solutionsforchange.org

