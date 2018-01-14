January 20 at 10 am to 12 noon at Rancho Buena Vista Adobe 640 Alta Vista Dr…

Volunteer Information Tea is an opportunity to learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Adobe. We’re looking for Tour Docents, Gift Shop workers, Acquisition team, Special Events, and Marketing.

If you’re interested in joining a wonderful group of people doing work to preserve local California history while having fun, then this is the group for you!! Our current volunteers are a variety of people including high school students, full time workers, veterans, and retirees; men and women – and we welcome anyone interested in helping out. Come on down and meet us!