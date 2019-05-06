Volunteer for MainStreet Oceanside’s Sweetest Event

Oceanside, CA — MainStreet Oceanside is looking for volunteers to help us at the Mother’s Day is Sweet event on Saturday, May 11 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The fun-filled, family-friendly event encourages attendees to experience the sweeter side of Oceanside with 19 Sweet Stops in downtown. We need volunteers to serve samplings of sweets and alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverages at one Sweet Stop during the event. If you would like to help us with this exciting new event, please contact Crystal Rodriguez at crystal@mainstreetoceanside.com or 760.754.4512 x107. If you can help, please attend the alcohol serving training on Tuesday, May at 6 pm at 701 Mission Avenue.

We look forward to hearing from you! MainStreet Oceanside is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a pedestrian friendly community with unique and exciting attractions including both daytime and evening activities for residents and visitors alike.