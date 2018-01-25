Volunteer Drivers Wanted

Make a difference in someone’s life. Help a homebound senior in your community! Become a volunteer driver for the City of Vista’s Out and About program. Drivers are reimbursed for mileage and receive supplemental insurance. Flexible Hours are based on your availability and choose rides via a convenient web-based scheduling system. If you want to give back and help someone stay independent, please consider becoming a Volunteer Driver today! For more information or to volunteer, call 760-639-6161. http://sdcvdc.org/programs/vista-out-about/