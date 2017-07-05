Volcan Mountain Winery, Julian, California

Kitty Morse Contributing Writer …Have you uncovered this little gem of a vineyard on the outskirts of Julian yet? If not, you won’t be disappointed. Just about one hour and fifteen minutes’ drive along HI. 78, (beware of the mighty curves in the road), past Santa Isabel and the camel dairy, gets you to this family-run winery.

This charming establishment, far removed from San Diego crowds and freeways, is operated by Jim and Mike Hart, members of the same family who owns the award-winning Hart Winery in Temecula. Hurry to Volcan to sip a glass of luscious wine under their arbor, savoring the quiet of the countryside.

On special occasions, picnic tables line the barrel room, with the door wide open onto the orchard. Nothing to obstruct the view of the vineyards and Volcan mountain, save rows of apple trees, and sometimes, a mule deer.

Julian is famous for its apple pie, but if you feel like sampling something different, head for the Candied Apple Pastry Company, a cozy cafe serving crepes and sandwiches in the heart of this tourist-friendly town. They will even cater your event.

Get on their mailing list to find out about tastings, farm to table dinners, and any number of private events.

Kitty Morse, a 38-year resident of Vista, writes about food and travel for local and national publications. Kitty was born in Casablanca, and is the author of 11 cookbooks. The Vista farmer’s market was the inspiration for The California Farm Cookbook which features recipes from local growers. Her latest book is titled Edible Flowers: A Kitchen Companion with recipes (Chefspress, 2015). She is available for talks and presentations. View her website at www.kittymorse.com.

DO YOU HAVE A DESTINATION worth sharing in or around the North County? Let me know!

Volcan Mountain Winery, Julian, CA. Tasting room open Thursday to Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – volcanmountainwinery.com

1255 Julian Orchards Dr. , Julian, CA 92036 – (760) 765-3267