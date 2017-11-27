Voices of Christmas – A Story Concert Reading

Write Out Loud – an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience – announces Voices of Christmas, the third production in their American Season XI, a season that focuses on American stories by American authors. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life – aloud – with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories and poems together into a literary tapestry. Walter Murray, Steven Lone, Michael Buckley, Veronica Murphy and Walter Ritter will perform in Voices of Christmas with American Christmas Music provided by Mark Danisovzsky. A complimentary pre-show reception starts at 6:15pm with a 7:00pm curtain.

Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego – Monday, December 11th – 7:00 pm curtain

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared, “With Voices of Christmas, we continue on our American Season XI theme of exploring American stories. It is a wonderful opportunity to examine and celebrate a variety of holiday traditions that are a reflection of the diverse people that make up our country. From stories of immigrants incorporating old world customs into their American Christmas to the sharing of holiday traditions of different faiths that strengthen the bonds of friendship. We take this opportunity to examine customs of the holidays and the ability of people to find common ground in their celebrations. All with the wonderful backdrop of American Christmas music provided by Mark Danisovzsky.”

Voices of Christmas – Selection of Readings to include:

Uncle Vova’s Tree by Patricia Polacco – read by Veronica Murphy

by Patricia Polacco – read by Veronica Murphy Three Wise Guys by Sandra Cisneros – read by Steven Lone

by Sandra Cisneros – read by Steven Lone A Chapparal Christmas Gift by O. Henry – read by Walter Ritter

by O. Henry – read by Walter Ritter Elijah’s Angel by Michael J. Rosen – read by Michael Buckley and the Company

by Michael J. Rosen – read by Michael Buckley and the Company Christmas Lives On by Garrison Keillor – read by Walter Ritter

by Garrison Keillor – read by Walter Ritter Christmas Song by Langston Hughes – read by Walter Murray

Tickets for Voices of Christmas are $25. There are discounts for seniors, students and military. Purchase tickets on line at www.writeoutloudsd.com or by calling 619-297-8953.

In addition to their six show season of Story Concerts, Write Out Loud provides the community six other core programs serving over 18,000 people annually. Additional programs include TwainFest – a free literary celebration each August in Old Town State Park, Stories for Seniors, StoryBox Theatre for elementary students, NEA BIG READ – Read Imagine Create for teens, Poetry Out Loud and, new this year, Ripples From Walden Pond for high school students.