The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus’ renowned Chamber Chorale will present the premier presentation of their Vivace Concert Series of sacred and secular music at the United Methodist Church of Vista at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 9. The varied concert program spans from “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” the opening song from the musical Oklahoma toLennon–McCartney’s “Blackbird.” Concert highlights will include Ernani Agular’s “Salmo 150 (Psalm 150),” Schubert’s “Der Gondlefahrer,” “In Taberna” from Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana and the spirituals like “Plenty Good Room” by Moses Hogan. Artistic Director RC Haus leads the 40-voice touring ensemble which just last year made its debut at New York City’s famed Lincoln Center and is recognized as one of the largest all-male masterworks chorales in the nation. The Chamber Chorale most recently performed with the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus for three sold-out performances of the majestic Carmina Burana. Tickets are $35 for premium seating and $25 for general admission. The event will be followed by a meet and greet with the performers and light refreshments.