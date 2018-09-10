¡Viva México! Come Celebrate “El Grito” With Us! 

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 on the GLOBE’S COPLEY PLAZA

from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

SAN DIEGO (September 2018)—The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, and our work each day is to make theatre matter to more people! As part of the Globe’s free monthly AXIS performing arts series, once a month we welcome everybody on the Globe’s Copley Plaza in Balboa Park to enjoy a free performance of dance, spoken word, music, and theatre. For September, we will host MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION featuring Mariachi Las Colibrí, commemorating Mexican Independence Day, also referred to as “El Grito,” with a free mariachi concert on Saturday, September 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Join us for the all-female group Mariachi Las Colibrí, along with craft making, margaritas, and traditional Mexican folk dances, with DanzArts illustrating the rhythms onstage. Our special host Tony Valencia will introduce and explain all aspects of this marvelous celebration, both in English and Spanish!

“There is a deep and rich connection to Mexican culture in San Diego – we saw this with the wonderful response to our production of American Mariachi” said Associate Director of Arts Engagement, Karen Ann Daniels. “AXIS offers a way for us to continue to engage with this tradition of music, dance and culture, in a meaningful way. At the core of the Mexican Independence celebration is a common belief in our right to personal freedom – something we all can get behind no matter where we come from.”

DanzArts will offer dance lessons so everybody can join the fiesta! As a special treat, the Globe will have papel picado crafting (tissue paper with cut-out shapes) and flag painting with Arts Engagement Teaching Artist Valeria Vega. And you can cool off by ordering a traditional margarita at Caroline’s Pub! This great event will precede the 2:00 p.m. matinees of our two current hits, Barefoot in the Park and The Heart of Rock & Roll.

Mariachi Las Colibrí (which translates to “The Hummingbirds”) has a passion for music, beauty, and girl power. These women are flying into new territory as one of the most unique ensembles of its genre by returning to the all-string instrumentation of the early 20th-century mariachi tradition and the colorful, feminine costumes of the Mexican cinematic divas of the ’40s and ’50s. After years of achieving much success individually as instrumentalists and vocalists in various professional arenas, these women have come together with their lovely blend of vocal harmonies, unique arrangements, and interpretation of traditional sones, huapangos, and rancheras with a contemporary twist.

DanzArts is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve Mexico’s and Spain’s heritages by raising cultural awareness and giving back to the community through dance. Its members strive for it to become a self-sustaining dance academy featuring classically and technically trained instructors who develop other performers and seek to share the theatrical dance experience throughout the region, as well as be an innovative cultural organization that educates and entertains.

About AXIS : One of the ways The Old Globe’s Arts Engagement team exemplifies its mission to make theatre matter to more people is through a program called AXIS, where free cultural programs on the Globe’s Copley Plaza are led by local artists and craftspeople. 9.5 million visitors pass through Balboa Park each year. The Old Globe strives to engage this population as we transform our non-performance space into a participatory art venue, utilizing the Globe’s unique physical location as an opportunity for connectivity and creative placemaking. AXIS is an effort to broaden our concept of audience, extending beyond regular ticket-holders and encompassing diverse, multigenerational constituencies from communities across San Diego County.

AXIS is supported by a grant from The James Irvine Foundation. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego.

LOCATION and PARKING INFORMATION:The Old Globe is located in San Diego’s Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. There are numerous free parking lots available throughout the park. Guests may also be dropped off in front of the Mingei International Museum. For additional parking information visit www.BalboaPark.org. For directions and up-to-date information, please visit www.theoldglobe.org/plan-your-visit/directions–parking/detailed-directions.

CALENDAR: 2018 Globe Gala featuring Andra Day (9/22), M.F.A.: Julius Caesar (10/20–10/28), AXIS: Day of the Dead Celebration (10/28), Globe for All Tour: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (10/30–11/18), Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (11/3–12/29), Looking for Christmas: The New Clint Black Christmas Musical (11/11–12/16), Familiar (1/26–3/3/2019), Tiny Beautiful Things (2/9–3/10), Life After (3/22–4/28), They Promised Her the Moon (4/6–5/5), Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy (5/11–6/16), What You Are (5/23–6/23).

The Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the country’s leading professional regional theatres and has stood as San Diego’s flagship arts institution for over 80 years. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages: the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the 600-seat Old Globe Theatre and the 250-seat Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, both part of The Old Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, and the 605-seat outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, home of its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people attend Globe productions annually and participate in the theatre’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Numerous world premieres such as the 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Meteor Shower, Bright Star, Allegiance, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and the annual holiday musical Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.