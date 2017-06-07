VITAL AGING CONFERENCE 2017

Nadine Kaina …. This must be my 20th (at least) (HHSA) Health and Human Services County of San Diego and (AIS) Aging & Independence Services free conference I have attended. It is never too late to learn new ways to improve your health.

Beginning in San Diego at various locations, then branching out to North County, San Marcos, Carlsbad, and now for several years in the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. This year there are more “regional events”, all with the keynote speaker Webcast from this years’ main event held Friday, June 2, at Liberty Station, San Diego; East- Faith Chapel, Spring Valley and South – Cornerstone Church, National City.

I received many hugs from some of the 40 exhibitors (one even asked me to be a speaker at her event in Carlsbad), NORCAN members (I was a former member of the North County Action Network), Alison Driessen & Rebecca Steiner from The Foundation for Senior Wellbeing Information Resource Center and Dr. Chuck Matthews, Director, HHSA North County Region.

The day began at 9 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance led by the NORCAN Steering Committee, and Dr. Chuck Matthews, as moderator, introduced a panel of three North County role models, who told how they are aging successfully.

First was the only male, Angelo Scalese, who talked about his 103 year old grandfather. All family members ate spaghetti every day of the week, made various ways, and while delivering newspapers to restaurants, Angelo said, “they were not lacking in food. He has stayed the same weight of 130-140 lbs. And at age 98 Angelo still plays tennis 3 days a week, loves baseball and is considering joining the senior players team.

Scotland born in 1934, Anne Garrett is now a public speaker for Move Your Feet Before You Eat. She takes her experiences of running marathons to school children and finds this very satisfying. On her 82nd birthday, she placed first as a ½ marathon winner in her division, within 2 minutes:13.23. Also, Anne is writing a book about keeping happy and eating good food. She advises all ages to “think of the colors in a rainbow, to put on your plate for meals, as this keeps your organs healthy.”

Panelist, Ione Elsner, age 98, made funny comments like – “ How do you get wrinkles? By smiling so much!” It is “no secret” that she was born in 1918. Recently she had a car repair problem, and decided not to drive anymore as it was too expensive to fix. Still living independently, she likes attending this conference every year to learn the latest information on “how to age gracefully”.

Keynote speakers have been interesting, professional, outstanding seniors – astronauts, entertainers, “legends” and sports persons all with passion in their healthy lifestyles. They are live in San Diego, but televised to other regions.

This year was Ben Vereen, actor, singer and performer who has been years recovering from health issues, including a stroke. He was told “not able to walk for three years”, well he proved them wrong! Three months later, on his October birthday, he walked on stage! Now in his 70’s, he used his “challenges” as an opportunity in life to help others and how he could teach others, regarding the use of wisdom.

Also on screen: Introducing Ben Vereen, ABC10 Evening News Anchor, Kimberly Hunt. Remarks from: Greg Cox, SD District #1 Supervisor; Nick Macchione, Director of HHSA and Mark Sellers, Acting Director, HHSA & AIS.

One could attend a variety of workshops that I will write about in other columns- Cooking Healthy, Brain Health, Changing Lives through Dance, and many more filled the day until 2:30 p.m. Also listed were many sponsors for providing free lunch, bottled water, transportation, and a gift bag filled with useful items and information. Now I know who to go to for help when needed! Watch for the announcement next May for you to attend – not to be missed!