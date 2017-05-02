Vista’s Vintage and Maker Market Brings More Attention To Vista

Danny’s Donuts garnered National attention with their prize winning blueberry donuts. Then Don Hines brought the National spotlight to Vista by winning the televised “Cup Cake Wars “, on two occasions. Several publications have proclaimed that Vista has the most micro-breweries per capita than any other city in America. This past weekend an event took place that promises to create even more notice for Vista. I’m referring to the Vintage and Maker Market held on April 30th.

The inaugural Vintage and Maker Market last October 16th was a smashing success. It was so much a success that many of the vendors returned for this repeat of the Vintage and Maker Market. Not only were there a lot of repeat vendors but there were also a lot of new vendors. Despite being warmer than it was last October the crowds turned out to enjoy a beautiful last day of April.

It wasn’t just lookie-loos that came to downtown for the Vista Vintage and Maker Market. As I walked around talking with people I couldn’t help but notice people were buying. Small items and big items left the event being carried by smiling people and, of course, this made the vendors happy too. Maybe it was the fresh Spring breeze, maybe it was thoughts of Mother’s Day being just 2 weeks away, but whatever it was there were a lot of happy people attending the Market.





























Why set up a canopy when you can just wheel in? The Itty Bitty Vintage Shop is a mobile Vintage Shop created from a small travel trailer. Terri Endroli uses this mobile shop for parties, photo shoots, and events like the Vista Vintage and Maker Market. (ittybittyvintageshop@gmail.com) Terri wasn’t the only mobile shop. Paulette’s La Vagabon Wagon (PauletteLavagabonwagon@gmail.com) was there too selling vintage style purses, bags, clothing and furniture. The Trailer Park Girls used their cute small travel trailer to sell food and drink. “Hey Sugar” and “Hello Cookie” were just some of their products.

Karen Rafferty was just sitting there crocheting. Why not? That’s what she does. She makes it looks easy as she turns out beautiful earrings, necklaces, and cool vintage style hats. The Avocado earrings were very unique. Laurie Rulison was making her Charming Maps products at the Market and they were indeed charming. Mom and daughter, Noelle and Kelly Rideout were making signs in their booth and were hard pressed to keep up with the demand. The three step process attracted lots of buyers. Pick your wood, pick your metal and they make it right on the spot. Noelle said, “It keeps me out of trouble”!

Rizzo Michelle is another “maker” who designs and makes very cute plush critters. Raissa is a one name artist with amazing natural talent. This young artist creates some colorful and expressive drawings. Another mother and daughter team at The Rock and Shell Club were offering handmade soaps, soy candles, and unique textiles. Eileen of Casa de Laguna Luna was back again from Orange County with her handmade vintage jewelry. Last October she was “boothing” for the first time ever but since then she has attended several events.

Some of the booths had interesting names like, Harvest Moon, Dutch Hollow General, Soul Sisters, Boarding House Broads, A Little Vintage Rose, Velvet Moon Vintage, Repurposed Soul, Vintage memories Revived, Urchins Merch and Mermaids Glads, Rustic designs, Mimi’s Attic, and La Petit Bouteille. Their wares were just as interesting. This curated Marketplace was a place where Vendors and Shoppers could celebrate all things old, new and re-imagined! Antique & Vintage merchandise was found alongside hand-crafted items from local artisans. I loved all the re-purposed objects that were for sale. They were very clever and imaginative. It gave me lots of ideas for some of my DIY projects. Vista should soon have a reputation for having one of the best Vintage and Makers markets in Southern California. Don Hein told me, “It speaks to what is new in town”.





























And now my faithful readers I will turn over the rest of this article to my new co-worker Sonja Berg Hults or as we are calling her, “Red Sonja”. Sonja and Nadine Kaina will be replacing me at theVistaPress.com. I hope you enjoy their articles as I know I will from my new home in Nebraska.

By Red Sonja (including the photos):

On Sunday April 30th, in Downtown Vista on Main Street, the Vista Village Business Association held the Vintage and Maker Market. It started slow but as the temperature increased so did the crowd. There were children, adults and many of our four legged friends. This was my first time attending the Market and I met some of the nicest people. One such person was Jolinda Lampo who crafts homemade bird houses and then gives the proceeds to the non-profit organization Retrievers and Friends.

Some of the interesting people I encountered included Alexis who worked with a group named the Backfence Society. They perform local litter clean ups while wearing hero capes, I am tempted to get myself a Red Sonja cape and join them on their next excursion. What made their booth fascinating was that it was filled with children making candles out of recycled items, so clever and useful. The next interesting person was Brandon Corral who worked at Swift Hammer Leather. It was astonishing what that man can do with a hammer and leather. He crafted everything from belts to armor. Viking Festival here I come!

I never knew such amazing talent was right here in our city. Another example of such talent was a series of old trailers that were transformed into workable and creative shops. The owners worked incredibly hard on their projects by gutting, paining, and decorating them in a vintage decor true to the trailers original form. There were three at the market, one trailer owner had converted it into an Italian Soda Shop with all kinds of sweets. The second trailer was recreated into a clothing shop in which she sold clothes she had made herself out of shawls. The third trailer sold vintage antiques, most of which I had never seen before.

People were leaving with bags and wagons filled with goodies. Right at the very end I was given the opportunity to meet and speak with several of the event’s organizers. They were very positive about The Vista Village Business Association’s future and what they are going to do next. I am looking forward to attending one of their meetings and getting involved. It was a vintage day. It was a successful day.

