Vista’s Growing Craft Beer Scene Continues to Expand with the Grand Opening of Beach Grease Beer Company

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …Vista continues to shine in San Diego County and the State of California as the Capital of the Craft Beer Industry and the addition of Beach Grease Beer Company will add to the varied and unusual beer scene. Funded by James Banuelos in 2017, Beach Grease opened in a much smaller facility and 4 months ago moved into the large state-of-the-art facility it will now call home. Located at 1280 Activity Drive, the craft beer facility currently makes five “poundable” West Coast style craft beers and will be adding another lager and a double IPA over the next two months.

Banuelos says Beach Grease is “the world’s first privately held, independent California coastal lifestyle craft beer brand”. He emphasized numerous times the idea of the brewery is to present a beer and a facility that “pays homage to California’s tradition and culture”. Throughout the brewery you will see eclectic art work, surfboards, skateboards, photography, custom cars and motorcycles all to create an atmosphere of the laid back, activity minded and uniquely different lifestyle Southern California emphasizes and one that draws numerous peoples of a variety of backgrounds to enjoy good beer and good times.

Photos by Brian Robertson

Banuelos lists himself as “an entrepreneur, marketing visionary, fashion designer, cultural conduit and philanthropist”. He remains involved with a branding company he began in San Diego as well as Us vs Them clothing, featuring clothes available in a number of department stores such as Tilly’s and Urban Outfitters. He was also the founder of City Fog Surf Company. His vision in creating Beach Grease Beer Company was to create something different than what is already available in the craft beer industry. Majority owner Banuelos, along with his three silent partners, have maintained a desire to stay true to their roots and surround themselves, and those who venture to Beach Grease, with things they grew up with, things that mean something intrinsically important to them and things they feel others will quickly identify with.

The Beach Grease facility is located in a huge open warehouse facility. As you walk in, the first thing you notice is the large wrap around seating area and bar table wrapping around the five large brew tanks. A long bar and the serving area is directly across from this and the walls are covered in Beach Grease art, surfboards, and much more. Large roll up doors in the back give access to a lengthy patio area and on this Grand Opening day, Pure Burger was set-up making sliders and more. A short walk into the connecting warehouse led to today’s car show with a variety of classics on display, including a pick-up found in one of the Beach Grease logos, a beautiful Chevrolet low rider and a black Continental with “suicide” doors. Along with the vintage cars, a collection of motorcycles and several dirt track and short track race cars were shown. This room will eventually expand into a beer canning operation and a taco bar, planned for some time in the future, but for now it was a place to step back in time and enjoy the beauty of classic cars and trucks.

The beers currently on tap at Beach Grease include Surf Reaper – Golden IPA, Pistons & Palms – Pilsner, Surf Mummy – Pale Ale, Tears of My Enemies – Lager and Surf Zombie – Hazy IPA. Banuelos said Beach Grease beer are currently being served at more than 100 restaurants in San Diego County, such as Board & Brew, Knockout Pizza, The Compass, Flying Pig, Hungary Bear, 508 Tavern, and Draft Republic.

Beach Grease Beer Co. is currently open Tuesdays-Thursdays 3 pm to 8 pm; Fridays 3 pm to 9 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 9 pm. James said his desire is to join the 15 current breweries in Vista as a member of the Vista Brewers Guild. Perhaps the success and work ethic of James Banuelos, his partners and all of the employees can best be summed up in these words of wisdom found on the web site:

Keep your head held high,

Work your ass off,

Stand up for what you believe in,

Respect the Community.

Welcome to Vista Beach Grease Beer Company.

www.beachgreasebeerco.com Ph. – 760-296-7984