Vista’s Dog Haus To Open Saturday, October 20th

DOG HAUS CONTINUES TO EXPAND THROUGHOUT SAN DIEGO COUNTY WITH VISTA OPENING

The craft-casual brand plans to have ten locations in San Diego County over the next four years

Los Angeles, CA (October 2018) – Dog Haus , the acclaimed gourmet hot dog concept, will continue its expansion throughout San Diego County with the opening of Dog Haus Biergarten in Vista, California on October 20, 2018. This marks the third San Diego County location for the brand, all of which are owned by franchisees Scott and Henry Lee, with a total of ten additional locations planned to be open over the next four years, beginning with their fourth location, planned to open in Chula Vista in early 2019.

“We’ve been thrilled to be members of San Diego’s thriving culinary scene these past two years,” said André Vener, Dog Haus Partner. “We look forward to our future as a growing part of the entire San Diego County community.”

Dog Haus opened its first San Diego County location, Dog Haus Biergarten San Diego,in October 2016 and second location in Chula Vista’s Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in May 2018, becoming favorite spots among residents for its chef-driven hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich. With the upcoming Vista opening, Dog Haus plans to spread its food and lively environment even further throughout the county.

Continuing Dog Haus’ ever popular tradition, Dog Haus Biergarten Vista will be offering a Free Haus Dog to all guests on October 20, 2018 to officially kick-off the opening. Guests can stop by from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. to enjoy a free Haus Dog of their choice from a selection of their signature hot dog creations.

Dog Haus fans can expect menu classics such as the Sooo Cali with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli; The Fonz with spicy Italian sausage, pastrami and cheddar cheese sauce; and The Freiburger® with white American cheese, fries, haus slaw, fried egg and mayo; in addition to sliders, sides and shakes.

Guests can pair their meals with a draft or canned beer from their rotating beer list, with 24 taps available at the expansive bar. Local San Diego and Californian breweries will be featured along with the classics.

The craft casual concept, designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, will serve up its quality meals within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. After ordering at the counter, diners will be able to grab a seat at the communal tables, take a bench seat at one of the wood and steel tables, or step outside to the welcoming patio, which features a communal fire pit.

The new restaurant located at 227 E. Broadway, Vista CA 92084 will be open for lunch and dinner from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM Friday and Saturday. For more information call (424) 224-7008 or visit vista.doghaus.com.

About Dog Haus:… Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and a one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich. Founded by partners Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, three friends who share a passion for good food, creativity, quality and commitment to community, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim and national attention for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich, all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. All dogs, sausages, burgers and the fried chicken sandwich are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Guests can choose from signature Haus creations or customize their own from a wide array of unique toppings. To chase it down, guests can select great craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites, and they can finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes or soft-serve ice cream. Open daily, Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations open in nine states with 20+ in development across the country. Dog Haus has partnered with No Kid Hungry for a year-long chef collaboration series to roll out a new menu item every two months throughout 2018 with a portion of proceeds benefiting the national charity. For up to date location and brand information, visit or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.