Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista’s Candyland Christmas Parade

Vista’s Candyland Christmas Parade

By   /  November 7, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista’s Candyland Christmas Parade on  December 1, 2018 at  1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PST

Come join us for our 60th Annual Vista Christmas Parade “Candyland”!  The Parade will start at 1:00 pm.
The parade route starts at Civic Center parking lot, turns right on Eucalyptus, right on S. Santa Fe, right on Broadway, left on Citrus, left on Main Street and ends at the Wave Waterpark.
Parking can be found at Cinepolis, the Wave, side streets and parking lots. No parking will be available at the civic center, the library or along the downtown parade route
Location:  Historic Downtown Vista Village
Date/Time Information:
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Check-in and Line-up: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Parade begins at 1:00 p.m.
Contact Information: Vista Chamber of Commerce-  Send an Email
Fees/Admission:
Parade entries must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 16, 2018.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on November 7, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 6, 2018 @ 8:01 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

2018 Election Results Vista-San Marcos & Oceanside

Read More →