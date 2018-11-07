Vista’s Candyland Christmas Parade on December 1, 2018 at 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM PST
Come join us for our 60th Annual Vista Christmas Parade “Candyland”! The Parade will start at 1:00 pm.
The parade route starts at Civic Center parking lot, turns right on Eucalyptus, right on S. Santa Fe, right on Broadway, left on Citrus, left on Main Street and ends at the Wave Waterpark.
Parking can be found at Cinepolis, the Wave, side streets and parking lots. No parking will be available at the civic center, the library or along the downtown parade route