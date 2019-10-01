Vista’s Breeze Hill Multifamily Community Now Complete

New North County Community offers Convenient Location, Luxury Amenities

SAN DIEGO (September 23, 2019) – Construction is now complete on Breeze Hill Apartments – a fully amenitized 88-unit luxury multifamily community in Vista, Calif. – with San Diego-based Sunrise Management overseeing all marketing/branding, leasing and day-to-day operations. The rental community, owned and developed by a partnership of San Diego-based Pathfinders Partners and Silvergate Development, is located at 710 Breeze Hill Rd. in Vista, just northeast of San Diego.

Pathfinder and Silvergate began construction on the 3.1-acre parcel in January 2018.

“We have seen tremendous interest in this community, said Melissa Deen, chief strategy officer for Sunrise Management. “Pre-leasing got under way just two months ago, and we are already 45 percent leased, with inquires mounting.”

According to Deen, Breeze Hill – with 88 beautifully appointed studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 480 to 1,076 square feet – is especially attractive due to its ideal location and state-of-the-art amenity package. All apartment homes have in-unit washer/dryers, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern wood-style plank flooring, quartz stone countertops, vaulted ceilings, ENERGY STAR® stainless steel appliances and smart home technology with high tech electronic door locks controlled via mobile app.

Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, spa, heated pool, bocce ball court, barbeque and outdoor dining areas, an outdoor fire pit lounge, a 24-hour fitness center, EV charging stations, 24-hour package reception lockers, attached and detached garage options with additional storage, bike storage racks, professional coworking spaces and covered parking.

Breeze Hill is in a quiet neighborhood near Breeze Hill Park and conveniently located near the I-78 as well as top shopping, entertainment, restaurants and recreational options.

The architect for the new community was Carrier Johnson + CULTURE.

More information is available at https://www.breezehillvista.com/.

About Sunrise Management …Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately-owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, with a portfolio of more than 13,000 units through California and the southwest. For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.