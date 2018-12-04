Vista’s 2018 WinterFest Spreads Holiday Cheer in The Village

Daniel Thomas– Vista, CA Main Street was the place to be Sunday as an estimated 1,500 people shared the holiday spirit at Vista’s 2018 WinterFest. Vendors and activities for all ages lined the iconic Vista street, with the center of the big event being the stage where numerous acts showcased their talent in front of the towering Main Street Christmas Tree.

The event began at 2 PM. Christmas trees were being auctioned off (silently) in the lobby of Cinepolis, and two other trees were raffled off, giving two lucky people the chance to get their 2018 Christmas tree for a mere five dollars.

Outside, there was a “guess how many candy canes are in this container” contest, appropriately sponsored by the newly-opened Raising Cane’s restaurant, which is just off of Main Street. A snowball eating contest was also had, and a lengthy line ran up to the one and only Santa Claus, accompanied by Mrs. Claus, of course.

Brittaney Cornell of “Presents By Paige” stated that this was her first WinterFest. She was selling many different holiday-themed items, such as clothing and ornaments. The business was started in 2015, Cornell says, and the Instagram for the business is @PresentsByPaige.

Once the sun had set, the village was decked out with various lights and decorations. One vendor was selling clear balloons with colored lights, making some people a walking holiday display. A countdown began at about 5:45 PM, ending with the lights on the Christmas tree being illuminated for many to see, which was a great way to kick off the month of December in Vista.

If you weren’t able to make it to WinterFest this year, don’t worry! Santa will be making an appearance at the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe this Saturday, December 8th at 10 AM. Other holiday events this month include a Holiday Buffet with Toe Tappers Holiday Show, as well as the first annual Penguin Plunge at The Wave Waterpark! For more information on holiday events, visit www.cityofvista.com. Happy Holidays from TheVistaPress.com!



Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com