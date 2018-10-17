Vistans Named As AFP San Diego 2018 Honorees for National Philanthropy Day®

San Diego, CA – The Association of Fundraising Professionals San Diego Chapter announces the honorees to be recognized at the annual National Philanthropy Day® event on Monday, November 5, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Town and Country Hotel, Golden Pacific Ballroom (http://afpsd.org). The annual celebration honors the dedication, leadership, and community contributions of San Diego County’s philanthropists, volunteers, professionals, and organizations. These outstanding individuals and groups are part of the reason why San Diego was named the #1 most philanthropic city in the nation last year (Charity Navigator Survey, June 2017).

From a total of 78 nominees, the following were selected as 2018 National Philanthropy Day® honorees:

Outstanding Philanthropist:

Trudy Bronner – Nominated by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Outstanding Development Professional

William (Bill) Littlejohn – Nominated by Sharp Healthcare

Outstanding Philanthropic Business/Corporation

Nordson Corporation – Nominated by Girl Scouts San Diego, Casa de Amparo, Interfaith Community Services, North County Philanthropy Council, MiraCosta College, and Carlsbad Educational Foundation

Outstanding Grant-making Organization

Latina Giving Circle – Nominated by the International Community Foundation

Outstanding Organizational Volunteer

Chiho Sullivan – Nominated by Kitchens for Good

Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer

Knox Williams – Nominated by the Joe and Mary Mottino Family YMCA and St. Madeline Sophie’s Center

Outstanding Youth/Student Volunteer

Sana Moezzi – Nominated by the Make-A-Wish® San Diego and American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties

“It was a great honor to serve as this year’s Honorary Committee Chair for National Philanthropy Day,” said Wendy Urushima-Conn, President and CEO of the Asian Business Association of San Diego. “Our incredible committee of diverse community leaders had the challenging, yet inspiring job of reading through the wonderful nomination’s and selecting the recipients in each category. We were so impressed by the impact, transformational gifts, and most of all, the passion of all the nominees. Congratulations to all of the nominees and recipients. San Diego is a better place because of you.”

This year’s event will feature keynote speaker Pradeep K. Khosla, Chancellor of UC San Diego, the largest nonprofit organization in San Diego.

“I am honored to participate in this year’s celebration of National Philanthropy Day, which recognizes outstanding individuals, companies and organizations that are making a positive impact on our region and beyond,” said Khosla. “UC San Diego is proud to be part of San Diego’s generous philanthropic community, which is continually driving change to make the world a better place.”

UC San Diego is the presenting sponsor for this year’s National Philanthropy Day® event, with significant sponsorships from the San Diego Business Journal, Mission Federal Credit Union, SDG&E, Manpower, Netzel Grigsby & Associates, Inc., San Diego State University, Wells Fargo, San Diego Magazine, and others.

Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the next generation of development professionals with scholarships and in-depth Learning Labs and educational workshops, which provide development professionals and nonprofit leaders with strategies and tools demonstrated to improve outcomes for those they serve, and for the larger San Diego region.

For additional information on sponsorship, attending the event, or the San Diego Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, please contact 858-212-1706 or email office@afpsd.org.

About AFP San Diego: The world’s largest network of fundraising professionals, the Association of Fundraising Professionals stimulates a world of generosity and positive social change through best practices in development. Its 33,000 members raise $115 billion annually—more than one-quarter of all charitable giving in North America.

The San Diego Chapter, led by President Lisa Ritchie, MA, CFRE, has grown to more than 350 members, who represent organizations throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Led by a diverse board of development professionals, AFP’s leadership strives to help prepare fundraisers to work effectively in a complex and rapidly changing environment, applying the high standards of the AFP Code of Ethics to strengthen the region and beyond. The organization also facilitates career advancement through educational programming, mentorship, networking, providing regional and national employment opportunities, and a pool for consulting services. For additional information, please visit http://afpsandiego.afpnet.org.

About UC San Diego: The University of California San Diego constantly pushes boundaries and challenges expectations. Established in 1960, UC San Diego has been shaped by exceptional scholars who aren’t afraid to take risks and redefine conventional wisdom. Today, as one of the top 15 research universities in the world, UC San Diego drives innovation and change to advance society, propel economic growth, and make our world a better place. Learn more at www.ucsd.edu.