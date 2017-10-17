Vista Woman Missing

Daniel Thomas…María Elena Guzman, a woman last seen walking near Vista High School Friday has not been found as of Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the daughter of the woman wrote that she was last seen at approximately 10 PM on Friday, October 13, and has brown, loose, curly hair, light freckles on her face, and light skin. Her height is approximately 4’ 10” and she is 38 years old. She was wearing black leggings and a black tank top, as well as black-ish running shoes.

A family friend tells TheVistaPress.com that the woman is “like an aunt” to her and that she and the woman’s daughter grew up together. She says it was thought that the woman may be going to a friend’s house, but nobody was contacted by her in the next few hours. Family then realized that the woman didn’t take her phone, wallet, or any kind of identification. The friend also says there is no indication of her current whereabouts.

Missing posters have been placed around VIsta Village and Vista High School in an effort to locate her.

If you have any information regarding María’s disappearance, call the Vista Sheriff’s Office at (760) 940-4300, and if it is an emergency, dial 911. Please see the attached picture of María in order to get a more accurate description of her appearance.