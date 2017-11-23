Vista Winterfest 2017

Vista Downtown Winterfest begins Sunday Dec 3rd, 2017 at Noon and continues until 8:00 PM featuring horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling, arts and craft vendors and the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 5:30 PM at the Cinepolis Theatre.

Come join us December 3rd and help spread the spirit of Christmas throughout our community!

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Horse Carriage Rides

Snow falling from the sky!

A spectacular light show

A special showing of A Christmas Story presented by Cinepolis

Holiday Sip Stop!

Special guest artist performances, presented by Children’s Paradise

Santa pictures

Story time with Santa’s elves

For the most current information including event locations and early-bird tickets, please visit www.winteriscomingtovista.com

Schedule:

WinterFest Opens – 12/03/17 – 12:00 PM

WinterFest 2016 officially begins. This includes all areas of the event: Holiday Marketplace featuring Santa, Lil Makers Market, Main Stage, and the horse drawn carriage.

WinterFest Tree Light Finale Begins – 12/03/17 – 5:30 PM

Featuring the jazzy vocals of Celeste Barbier, enjoy a light show that rivals the Northern Lights complete with snowfall.

“Elf” on the big screen – 12/03/17 – 6:00 PM

Brought to you by our presenting sponsor, Cinepolis, we are proud to present you with a special holiday showing of “Elf” on the big screen.

http://vvba.org/event/winterfest/