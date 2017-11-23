Vista Winterfest 2017

Vista Downtown Winterfest begins Sunday Dec 3rd, 2017 at Noon and continues until 8:00 PM featuring horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling, arts and craft vendors and the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 5:30 PM at the Cinepolis Theatre.
Come join us December 3rd and help spread the spirit of Christmas throughout our community!
- Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Horse Carriage Rides
- Snow falling from the sky!
- A spectacular light show
- A special showing of A Christmas Story presented by Cinepolis
- Holiday Sip Stop!
- Special guest artist performances, presented by Children’s Paradise
- Santa pictures
- Story time with Santa’s elves
For the most current information including event locations and early-bird tickets, please visit www.winteriscomingtovista.com
Schedule:
WinterFest Opens – 12/03/17 – 12:00 PM
WinterFest 2016 officially begins. This includes all areas of the event: Holiday Marketplace featuring Santa, Lil Makers Market, Main Stage, and the horse drawn carriage.
WinterFest Tree Light Finale Begins – 12/03/17 – 5:30 PM
Featuring the jazzy vocals of Celeste Barbier, enjoy a light show that rivals the Northern Lights complete with snowfall.
“Elf” on the big screen – 12/03/17 – 6:00 PM
Brought to you by our presenting sponsor, Cinepolis, we are proud to present you with a special holiday showing of “Elf” on the big screen.
http://vvba.org/event/winterfest/