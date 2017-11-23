Loading...
Vista Winterfest 2017

November 23, 2017

Vista Downtown Winterfest begins Sunday Dec 3rd, 2017 at Noon and continues until 8:00 PM featuring horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling, arts and craft vendors and the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 5:30 PM at the Cinepolis Theatre.

Come join us December 3rd and help spread the spirit of Christmas throughout our community!

  • Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
  • Horse Carriage Rides
  • Snow falling from the sky!
  • A spectacular light show
  • A special showing of A Christmas Story presented by Cinepolis
  • Holiday Sip Stop!
  • Special guest artist performances, presented by Children’s Paradise
  • Santa pictures
  • Story time with Santa’s elves

For the most current information including event locations and early-bird tickets, please visit www.winteriscomingtovista.com

Schedule:

WinterFest Opens – 12/03/17 – 12:00 PM

WinterFest 2016 officially begins. This includes all areas of the event: Holiday Marketplace featuring Santa, Lil Makers Market, Main Stage, and the horse drawn carriage.

WinterFest Tree Light Finale Begins – 12/03/17 – 5:30 PM

Featuring the jazzy vocals of Celeste Barbier, enjoy a light show that rivals the Northern Lights complete with snowfall.

“Elf” on the big screen – 12/03/17 – 6:00 PM

Brought to you by our presenting sponsor, Cinepolis, we are proud to present you with a special holiday showing of “Elf” on the big screen.

http://vvba.org/event/winterfest/

