Vista Wins Vollyball vs Oceanside In 3 Sets

Vista, CA –Vista High Varsity took Oceanside in 3 sets, 27-25, 25-17 and 25-12. Skylee Nelson led the Vista Panthers with 17 kills. Lola Tanner had 27 digs. Tanner and Julia O’Neill both tallied 2 blocks each. O’Neill led the team with 3 aces and Addy Elvin contributed 30 assists.

Vista is now 12-6 overall, 3-0 in league.

