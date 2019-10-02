Loading...
Vista Wins Vollyball vs Oceanside In 3 Sets

Vista, CA –Vista High Varsity took Oceanside in 3 sets, 27-25, 25-17 and 25-12. Skylee Nelson led the Vista Panthers with 17 kills. Lola Tanner had 27 digs. Tanner and Julia O’Neill both tallied 2 blocks each. O’Neill led the team with 3 aces and Addy Elvin contributed 30 assists.
Vista is now 12-6 overall, 3-0 in league.

  Sports

