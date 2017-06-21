Vista Water Rescue

Daniel Thomas, Intern.…Family members were on scene when a two-year old male was submerged for two to five seconds in a pool at The Alexan Melrose Apartments Tuesday, enough for him to aspirate water. The incident was reported at 4:31 PM on 6/19, and two units were initially dispatched to the pool for a water rescue. A Mercy Air Helicopter based out of Oceanside was quickly called in to assist, and the Vista Sports Park was determined to be the closest area large and safe enough to land the aircraft.

Police and Fire units were on scene at the park as the patient was taken out of the ambulance and wheeled to the awaiting helicopter on the field, which was closed temporarily due to the landing. He was alert when the transport to the helicopter was being made, and was taken to a pediatric trauma facility. The scene concluded at approximately 5:15 PM, and the fields were reopened to players.