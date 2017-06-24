Vista Walmart Grand Re-Opening

Daniel Thomas. Intern….The Walmart store, located at 1800 University Drive in Vista, held its grand re-opening event Friday. Walmart employees, as well as officials from The City of Vista attended the event. As the morning clouds parted to welcome a sunny Summer day, speakers were at the podium telling their coworkers about what the Walmart family is all about. An employee of the store, Earl, was recognized at the event, with the crowd being told he is “very engaged with new associates that we hire at orientation, taking them around the store, showing them ‘The Walmart Way’”. Many treats, such as popcorn and Izze drinks, were being given out at the event. A $1,500 check was presented to Cindy Taylor, President of the Board of Directors for Operation Hope-Vista.













Photos by Daniel Thomas

The store underwent a facelift, including an updated electronics department, fabric department, and a remodel of the pick up area, which will be adding online grocery order pickup in the future, a store employee told TheVistaPress.com. If you would like to see the remodel for yourself, the hours of the store are 6 AM – 12 AM daily.