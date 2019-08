David Willauer — Vista won against Fallbrook in their season home opener 3 sets to 0. Scores were 25-11, 25-22 and 25-13.Vista is 3/1 win/loss.

Kills Skylee Nelson and Leneia Niko with 9 each. Assists Addy Elvin with 28. Emilie Davis had 29 digs. Julia O’Neill and Addy Elvin both had 3 blocks each. Emilie Davis led the tram with 6 aces.

Julie Kaiser Vista High Varsity Volleyball