Vista Girls Volleyball outlasted SDA tonight 3 sets to 1. Scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 and 25-16.

Skylee Nelson led the Panthers with 17 kills. Addyson Elvin had 35 assists and 6 service aces. Emilie Davis made 20 digs and Leneia Niko and Addyson Elvin each tallied 4 blocks each.

Vista is now 14-7 and 5-1 in league.