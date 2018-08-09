Vista Visions Art Exhibit

Vista, CA – Vista Visions 2018, the fifth annual all-media art exhibition featuring the works of North County artists, is on view now through August 31 at the Civic Gallery. The gallery, located at the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, is open weekdays from 7:30 am – 5:30 pm, and every other Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A reception for the artists is scheduled forSat., Aug. 18 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The exhibition and the reception is free and open to the public.

Artists selected for the exhibition: Lois Athearn, Don Fike, Phaya Gifford, Terry L. Hilacion, Darlene Katz, Karen Langer Baker, Patricia Mills, Carolyn Robertson, Paul Sharrott, Vita Sorrentino, DJ Summitt, Krista Timberlake, Bonnie Tucker, and Rosemary Valente

For more information, visit vistapublicart.com or call (760) 643-6151.