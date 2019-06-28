Vista Visions 2019 Exhibition On Display

At Civic Center Gallery July 9th to August 22nd

Vista, CA – Vista Visions 2019, the sixth annual all-media art exhibition sponsored by the City of Vista’s Public Arts Commission, will be on view at the Civic Gallery July 9 through August 22. Twenty artists exhibiting 34 total pieces will be featured. Serving as exhibition juror is Maria Mingalone, Executive Director of the Oceanside Museum of Art. The public is invited to a free reception for the artists on Sat., Aug. 3, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Light refreshments and entertainment are included. The gallery, located at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, is open weekdays from 7:30 am – 5:30 pm, and every other Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Artists selected for the exhibition: Richard Armstrong (Carlsbad), Michael Chapman (Oceanside), Joy Chen (Oceanside), Susan Coppock (Vista), Craig Sneha (San Diego), Bin Crow (Oceanside), Kevin Daly (San Diego), Don Fike (Vista), Joanne Geroe (Carlsbad), Phyllis Gifford (Carlsbad), Rosario Glezmir (Chula Vista), Linda Kelson (San Diego), BJ Lane (Fallbrook), Jim McAdory (Vista), Charlene Meeker (Oceanside), Kelly Moncure (Vista), Carolyn Robertson (Vista), Catherine Singer (Laguna Hills), Bonnie Tucker (Oceanside), and Lee Tung (Carlsbad).

“We appreciate Maria Mingalone’s expert curation of this exhibition and are looking forward to featuring the amazing works created by artists who have entered from throughout the region,” said Therron Dieckmann, Recreation and Community Services Director of the City of Vista. “The Civic Galley provides opportunities for artists to showcase their work year-round and for the public to enjoy the art at the Civic Gallery. There are many varied art mediums in this exhibition, from photography to original and creative paintings.”

The Civic Gallery is open to the public during business hours and there is no admission fee. For more information, visit vistapublicart.com or call (760) 643-6151.

Maria Mingalone

About the Exhibition Juror … Maria Mingalone joined the Oceanside Museum of Art in 2016 after working for 14 years at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where her title was Director of Curatorial Affairs. Prior positions included Interim Executive Director and Director of Interpretation. At Berkshire, Maria oversaw the museum’s exhibition, educational, and public programs. She was involved in strategic planning and headed many fundraising initiatives including corporate and business sponsorships. She also secured grants to support programming and collections, all while supervising full- and part-time staff. Her fiscal responsibilities included successfully managing a departmental budget of nearly $800,000 and overseeing management of 45,000+ objects in the museum’s collection. She holds a Masters of Science degree in museum education and leadership from the Bank Street Graduate School of Education in New York, NY.