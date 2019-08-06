Vista Visions 2019 Announces Art Show Winners

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — The outside area just outside of the Vista City Council Chambers in the Vista Civic Center was the scene Saturday afternoon for the announcements of the awards recipients for the Vista Visions 2019 Art Show. The art show, made up of a variety of media pieces, will remain on display until August 22nd. The show, run by the City of Vista and the Vista Arts Commission, featured 20 artists selected from 34 artists who submitted pieces. Maria Mingalone, Executive Director of the Oceanside Museum of Art, was the Juror for the art that was selected to be in the show. The Vista Visions Show has been held since 2012. A reception was held Saturday, where awards were announced for People’s Choice, Honorable Mention, and 1st thru 3rd place prizes. While those in attendance took time to carefully view the art, guitarist Ruben De Anda entertained the crowd.

Photos by Carolyn Robertson

Ashley Adair, Management Analyst for the City of Vista, welcomed those in attendance and introduced Kelly Moncure, Chair of the Vista Public Arts Commission. Kelly introduced Maria Mingalone and others members of the Arts Commission. The winners announced included:

1 st Place – Catherine Singer – photo entitled “Joshua Tree Moonrise”

Place – Catherine Singer – photo entitled “Joshua Tree Moonrise” 2 nd Place – Bin Crowe – painting entitled “Kumquats in Crystal Bowl”

Place – Bin Crowe – painting entitled “Kumquats in Crystal Bowl” 3rd Place – BJ Lane – painting entitled “Red Chief”

Honorable Mentions Awarded – Sneha Craig, Charlene Mecka, Linda Kelson, Kelly Moncure, Don Fike, Susan Coppock, Phyllis Gifford, Michael Chapman, Rosario Glezmir, Lee Tung

People’s Choice Award – Phyllis Gifford

The art work will remain on display in the Civic Center until August 22nd.