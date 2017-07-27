Vista Visions 2017 Current Exhibition

Vista Visions 2017 is an all-media exhibition on view at the Civic Gallery located at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Admission is free. Gallery hours are the same as the Civic Center’s, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 am – 5:30 pm, and every other Friday 7:30 am – 4:30 pm. There is no admission charge.

Current Exhibition opened on June 12th to August 4th.

Enlightened Lens 2017: New Work by Palomar College Photography Students

Enlightened Lens is a juried exhibition of more than 50 photographic works all made by students of the Palomar College Photography Program. Photography Faculty members judged over one hundred and eighty images entered by students from beginning to advanced status to create this annual show.

The works in this exhibition represent a variety of processes including digital and film-based, color and black and white, and traditional and alternative techniques. The widely differing content of these images exemplify the breadth of our program. Much of the work on view will be for sale.

The student population in the Palomar Photography Department is comprised of a diverse group in age, interest and background, and they come from all areas of North San Diego County and beyond. Their goals range from exploring career options to life enrichment. In addition to acquiring strong technical skills, students are encouraged to pursue their own expressive personal vision as evidenced by the work displayed in this exhibition.