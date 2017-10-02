Celebrate Craftsmanship at Vista Vintage Makers Market. Join us for our next Vista Vintage & Maker’s Market on Sunday, October 15th, 2017.This curated/juried Marketplace is devoted to offering Vendors and Shoppers a place to celebrate all things old, new and re-imagined! www.vistavmm.com

Antique & Vintage Wares will be abundant alongside Hand Crafted items from local artisans.

​Downtown Vista is home to several Craft Breweries, Farm to Table Eateries and independently owned shops. Explore Vista and make a day of it!