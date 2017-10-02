Celebrate Craftsmanship at Vista Vintage Makers Market. Join us for our next Vista Vintage & Maker’s Market on Sunday, October 15th, 2017.This curated/juried Marketplace is devoted to offering Vendors and Shoppers a place to celebrate all things old, new and re-imagined! www.vistavmm.com
Antique & Vintage Wares will be abundant alongside Hand Crafted items from local artisans.
Downtown Vista is home to several Craft Breweries, Farm to Table Eateries and independently owned shops. Explore Vista and make a day of it!
Jewelry • Clothing
Accessories • Home decor
Candles, Soaps & Sundries
Woodwork • METALWORK
Succulents • FURNITURE
INDUSTRIAL Salvage
and so much more…