The Vista Village Business Association presents the Vista Vintage & Makers Market in Historic Downtown Vista, E Broadway and Indiana.

Please join us Sunday, April 30th for our Spring edition of The Vista Vintage & Makers Market! We will be closing Broadway and Indiana in Historic Downtown Vista to line the

streets with 80+ Vendors specializing in all things old, new and reimagined! Antiques and collectibles will be abundant alongside re-purposed and handmade goods! Clothing, Jewelry, Accessories, Furniture, Home Decor, Succulents, Candles, Soaps, Sundries, Woodwork, Leatherwork, Metalwork, Photobooth, Raffle and so much more!

This is a family and pet friendly, free event! Downtown Vista is home to several craft breweries, farm to table eateries and independently owned shops. Explore Vista and make a day of it!

Visit our website Vistavmm.com for more info and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @Vistavintageandmakersmarket for up to the minute info and vendor highlights!