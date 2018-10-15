Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Village Business Association News

Vista Village Business Association News

By   /  October 15, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
VISTA NIGHT OUT  11/9 6-9 pm

V
Vendors Wanted!
Join us as a vendor for an evening of live music, shopping and good vibes in downtown Vista!
Local makers, artists, crafters, as well as local businesses, etc. are invited to participate in this monthly event!
10x 10′ table space is available for $40
Thank you!
WINTERFEST 2018
The magic of the holidays starts in Vista!
We would be excited to have you at this FREE, FAMILY FRIENDLY event!
Vendors Wanted!!
-Retail vendors $125
-Art & Craft Vendor $75
-Food (must not be competing with Vista Village food businesses) $200
Winter Fest 2018 Features and Activities:
  • Entertainment: Live entertainment
  • Tree Lighting show
  • Kids choirs
  • Ballet Folkloric
  • Mariachi
  • Parade of Christmas Trees
  • Holiday Movie
Contests:
Ugly Sweater • Santa Look-a-Like • Sno Ball eating contest • Candy Cane Guessing Contest •   “Taste of the Holidays” Tamale Contest
Shopping, Food:
Holiday Bazaar shopping
Frozen Hot Chocolate
(Note, we should have more things to showcase for food here!)
Activities:
  • Photos w Santa in Santa’s Village
  • Jingle Bell Carriage Ride
  • Santa’s Pet adoption corral
  • Decorate a Christmas Tree Cupcake
  • Make a Marshmallow snowman
  • Snowball Toss Challenge
  • Decoration Creation Station
  • Magic Photo Booth
  • Popcorn Garland Necklace
Questions? Email VistaWinterfest@gmail.com
Do you have something to say or advertise?
The Vista Village Business Association (VVBA) is here for you. Let us know how we can help promote your business, share a promotion, advertise an business anniversary, or give special recognition to a loyal customer or employee.
We can send out announcement via emails like this, post on Facebook, or announce during monthly meetings. Reach out and let us help you. office@vvba.org or director@vvba.org
Vista Village Business Association | 209 E. Broadway Ste #B, Vista, CA 92084 | 760-414-9391 |office@vvba.org www.vvba.org
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on October 15, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 15, 2018 @ 1:07 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Lowe’s Launches In-store Donation Campaign to Support Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Read More →