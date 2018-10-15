Vista Village Business Association News

The magic of the holidays starts in Vista!
We would be excited to have you at this FREE, FAMILY FRIENDLY event!
Vendors Wanted!!
-Retail vendors $125
-Art & Craft Vendor $75
-Food (must not be competing with Vista Village food businesses) $200
Winter Fest 2018 Features and Activities:
- Entertainment: Live entertainment
- Tree Lighting show
- Kids choirs
- Ballet Folkloric
- Mariachi
- Parade of Christmas Trees
- Holiday Movie
Contests:
Ugly Sweater • Santa Look-a-Like • Sno Ball eating contest • Candy Cane Guessing Contest • “Taste of the Holidays” Tamale Contest
Shopping, Food:
Holiday Bazaar shopping
Frozen Hot Chocolate
(Note, we should have more things to showcase for food here!)
Activities:
- Photos w Santa in Santa’s Village
- Jingle Bell Carriage Ride
- Santa’s Pet adoption corral
- Decorate a Christmas Tree Cupcake
- Make a Marshmallow snowman
- Snowball Toss Challenge
- Decoration Creation Station
- Magic Photo Booth
- Popcorn Garland Necklace