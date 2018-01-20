Vista Village Business Association News

Vista Community Clinic presents Family Fun Day with Health & Safety Education

in Vista Village on February 24th! Vista Community Clinic has partnered with the Vista Village Business Association to present Family Fun Day with Health & Safety Education on Saturday, February 24th from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM in the Vista Village Shopping Center along Main St near the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. The goal is to provide a day full of fun and education for parents and children alike. Each vendor or organization is being asked to create a kid-friendly activity that speaks to their mission and teach the next generation how to create a healthier and safer community. This will be a FREE event and families from all across the North County are invited to attend. New this year, will be a group of local fitness, yoga, and martial arts studios to engage with. They will line Main St. with information on their classes and happenings. They too will have kid-friendly activities to participate in. We will have a central staging area in the plaza outside the theater, where groups will be offering live demonstrations and crash courses in their area of expertise. We are hoping this new component of the festival brings a higher attendance and markets our great health related businesses to our community. Expected attendees include: –Vista Community Clinic – will be providing information on services available at Vista Community Clinic as well having activities for the children. They will be offering FREE dental screening in their mobile unit in front of the theater. We thank VCC for their generous support of this event, and others in and around our community. – Children’s Paradise– believes each child is a unique and valuable individual and must be offered equal opportunity and access to high quality early childhood education regardless of the income of their family. We thank Children’s Paradise for their sponsorship of multiple bounce houses to see our kids jumping and playing with their friends. – Dr Bronner’s – this Vista born company creates Organic Pure Castile Soaps, all while doing good in the world. They have a cosmic principle that defines their most important relationships, and guide them in everything they do from soap making to peace making. They teach the motto All-One! – Pride of Vista Lions Club – will be on hand sharing their various projects in our community.They will have a mobile vision trailer on hand offering FREE vision screenings directly in front of Cold Stone Creamery. – San Diego County Sheriff, Vista Station – will be on hand sharing issues of public safety, from safe routes to/from school and ways we can boost security in our homes and businesses. Come jump into the squad cars and learn more about law enforcement. – Vista Fire Department – Giving fire safety demonstrations and is bringing a fire engine & ambulance. You may even see a special visit from Sparky the Fire Dog! – Love your Feral Felines – with their motto of Improving The Lives of Feral and Abandoned Cats & Kittens, will have a few of their well socialized kittens to play with. They are a local shelter placing adoptable cats and kittens into homes. A new area of adoptions are in home/businesses with rodents problems, as felines are nature’s rodent control. Commitments from new organizations and business continue to roll in, and future notices will offer our always enlarging group of partners joining us for this great community event. Currently in discussion are First Step Athletics, North County Self Defense, Yoga Vista, North Coast Jiu Jitsu, Only Losers Litter, Frazier Farms, and many others. To get the latest on this fantastic event visit our Facebook event page or www.vvba.org This event is organized by the Vista Village Business Association working together with a group of merchants collectively known as the Vista Village Committee (VVC). This group of business owners and managers within Vista Village shopping center organized themselves for several years before falling under the heading of VVBA. Clair Bigbee, Owner Cold Stone Creamery, is the event champion for what we hope to see as a growing event that will continue to gain traction year after year. Bigbee says, “I am so pleased to continue to see this event grow and shape itself”. Little Cakes Cupcake Kitchen owner, and Two-Time Winner of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, Don Hein, is a member of the Vista Village Committee as well as the Immediate Past President of the VVBA. “Just like past events hosted in the center, Family Fun Day would not have been possible without the help and support of the Vista Village Business Association,” says Hein. “The VVBA has been very active with the Vista Village Committee and have been working one on one with us to keep these events going. We cannot wait to see what 2018 has in store for Vista, which has become the heart of North County.” For more information regarding Family Fun Day contact Jeffrey Frankel at the VVBA office at 760-414-9391 or director@vvba.org . Like us on Facebook and check out vvba.org for the latest and greatest! Safety and Security Update Several BID Members have suggested we need to boost security and potentially sheriff patrols in the area. In part there has been an increase of young adults that congregate in the Gazebo area. Please know VVBA, the City, and our local Sheriff office are aware and working together to step up and combat this and other issues seen in our downtown. Overall I share that when situations occur, please notify the Sheriff’s non-emergency line or utilize the Access Vista App on your smart phone. Calls are tracked and when they see more calls from one area, they will guide deputies to offer additional patrols. Our office has been in direct communications with the Sheriff Captain, and had meetings with a few of their Crime Prevention Specialist. Merchants have shared they have seen more patrols of late and I share that the detectives come in plain clothes driving everyday cars as well. Below are links to a couple of PDF articles sent to me following recent meetings: Reporting suspicious activity or a crime Protecting your vehicle VVBA will continue to work with local law enforcement to keep our streets safe for your business! January 25 – VVBA Board Meeting at Children’s Paradise on Main St. January 31 – CVBID Advisory Regular Meeting at Civic Center February 2 – Vista First Friday – Historic Downtown February 15– VVBA Board Meeting at Children’s Paradise on Main St. February 24 – Family Fun Day of Health and Safety, sponsored by the

Vista Community Clinic – Family Fun Day of Health and Safety, sponsored by the To get more information go to VVBA.org or visit our social media pages. To have your events submit them to director@vvba.org See what’s happening on our social sites