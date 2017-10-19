“Vista Views” A Photographic Exhibit Tuesday, October 24th

VUSD students were invited to submit images for the exhibit, and over 70 photographs were entered by students ranging in age from 12-17. The reception is sponsored by the City of Vista, TheVistaPress.com and The Vista Art Foundation. The photographs will be on display until November 2nd.

There was no entry fee and TheVistaPress.com will make a donation to Vista Art Foundation for membership fees for schoolchildren in Vista.

The Vista Civic Center Gallery is located at City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista.