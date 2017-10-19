Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  “Vista Views” A Photographic Exhibit Tuesday, October 24th

“Vista Views” A Photographic Exhibit Tuesday, October 24th

By   /  October 19, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

VUSD  students were invited to submit images for the exhibit,  and over 70 photographs were entered by students ranging in age from 12-17.   The  reception is sponsored by the City of Vista, TheVistaPress.com and The Vista Art Foundation. The photographs will be on display until November 2nd.

There was no entry fee and TheVistaPress.com  will make a donation to Vista Art Foundation for membership fees for schoolchildren in Vista.

The  Vista Civic Center Gallery is located at City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on October 19, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 20, 2017 @ 12:05 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Boys & Girls Club Presents Brew Fest

Read More →