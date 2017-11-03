“Vista Views” A Photo Exhibit by Vista School Students

“Vista Views” A Photographic Exhibit by Vista School Students

Vista Unified School District students & families were invited to submit the photographs for this special exhibit. Over 60 photographs were submitted by students ranging in age from 12-17 and from 4 different Vista schools. A reception was held in the Gallery outside the City Council Chamber at the Vista Civic Center from 3:30 to 5:30on on Tuesday, October 24. Luckily I returned to Vista just in time to attend the exhibit.

This event was sponsored by the City of Vista, The Vista Art Foundation and TheVistaPress.com. The photographs were on display until November 2nd and they reflect the photographic art that Vista’s school children are capable of. Imagination and a good sense of photo composition were very evident in all the photos.

Photos by Hannah Rose Brown

The younger students from Rancho Minerva Middle School walked across Foothill to one of my favorite places, The Vista Historical Society Museum. I’ve been to the museum numerous times. I’ve attended the annual Ice cream Social and the annual BBQ that are held on the beautiful grounds of the Museum. The student’s photos really captured the essence of the Museum grounds. You need to see for yourself the photos entered by all the students to appreciate what a great exhibit this is.

Another way you can find out is to ask your City Council members and our Mayor Judy Ritter. The photo exhibit was held on the same night as the City Council Meeting and the same night that the City of Vista Leadership Academy held their Fall graduation ceremony. On their way to the Graduation Ceremony, Deputy Mayor John B. Franklin, Council Members John J. Aguilera, Amanda Young Rigby, Joe Green and her honor the Mayor passed through the exhibit. Even though they were on a tight schedule they either stopped briefly or walked slowly through the photo exhibit.

Other viewers of this exhibit were attendees of the City Council meeting. The City Council meeting had a controversial issue on the agenda. This issue was about unleashed dogs in City of Vista Parks and it brought out many people like Vista Planning Commissioner, Garry Garretson and Vista Women’s Club member Nancy B. Jones. As he was looking at the student’s photo works I ran into Captain Charles Cinnamo who represents the Vista Sheriff’s station that has served Vista for over 50 years. He attends most of the City Council meetings.

Representing the Vista Art Foundation was VAF President Jaydon Sterling and VAF Secretary Sarah Spinks. Sterling told me that since the closing of ArtBeat on Main Street, the VAF has been struggling to find a new home in Downtown Vista. “Artists need a place to show (and Sell) their work” she added. If any of our readers can assist her with her quest it would greatly benefit all of Vista and receive the enduring thanks of the VAF.

Recreation and Community Services Management Analyst, Imelda Huerta is the staff liaison for the Vista Public Art Commission. She was responsible for coordinating the exhibit with the City of Vista and was on hand for the exhibit. She had some help from photographer Winifred Meiser, the founder of “Through the Eyes of Children”.

The purpose of the Public Arts Commission is to reflect the diverse nature of the City’s population, history, growth through the public display of art and to cultivate audiences for public art. Qualifications for membership in the Public Arts Commission include; A Resident of the City of Vista 18 years of age or older. Readers may refer to the Vista Municipal Code Chapter 2.46 for additional eligibility requirements.

Photos submitted by Laura Olden (McKay) Photography 1 & 2 | Graphic Design 1 & 2 Vista High School

TheVistaPress.com Owner/Publisher/Editor, Eleanor Hutchins was standing next to Public Arts Commissioner (& photography teacher at Rancho Buena Vista High School), Kelly Moncure, and City of Vista Liaison, Imelda Huerta when I arrived. All three women were excited about the exhibit. Eleanor grabbed my arm saying there was someone she wanted me to meet. When you’re a reporter you never say no to your editor let alone your owner and publisher.

Eleanor wanted to introduce me to students Hannah Rose Brown and Emma Hansing from Rancho Buena Vista High School. The two students had photos in the exhibit and gave me a quick tour. The photos from the four schools were amazing. I would spot one that I really liked but when I went around to the other side of the display wall I would see even more that I liked. The variety of subjects and the composition made this a wonderful exhibit. If you would like to see this exhibit … HURRY! The exhibit will only be at the Civic Center Gallery until Nov. 2nd. The Vista Civic Center Gallery is located at City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista.

Students whose photography was on display are:

Audrey Porter

Ethan Kilgore

Ramiro Campos

Lillian Tinling

Makayla Fox

Tiana Munoz, 13, Rancho Minerva Middle School

Jared Galvan Tapia, 12, Rancho Minerva Middle School

Solaiman Said, 13, Rancho Minerva Middle School, CTE Exploration Wheel

Xavier Robinson, 13, Rancho Minerva Middle School, CTE Exploration Wheel

Cynthia Jacobo, 13, Rancho Minerva Middle School, CTE Exploration Wheel

Grace Anne Dacula, 14, Rancho Minerva Middle School, CTE Exploration Wheel

Devin Klein, 13, Rancho Minerva Middle School, CTE Exploration Wheel

Brianna Luis, 13, Rancho Minerva Middle School, CTE Exploration Wheel

Joselyn Pacheco, 14, Rancho Minerva Middle School

Yuriana Baltazar, 13, Rancho Minerva Middle School

Guadalupe Barajas, Vista High School, Grade 12

Brisa Mar Roque, 17, Vista High School

​Trevor Webster, 17, Vista High School

Edith Vasquez, 17, Vista High school

Madison Smith, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Hannah Rose Brown, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Chris Yaman, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Edgar Molina Ponce, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Tanner Colony, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Luisa Zaragoza, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Emma Hansing, 14, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Lizbeth Rosales, 17, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Leslie Lopez, 15, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Aiden Colin, 16, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Veda Donoho, 16, Rancho Buena Vista High School

Nicole Rosales, 13, Vista Innovation Design Academy (VIDA)

Grace Saign, 13, Vista Innovation and Design Academy (VIDA)

Brendan O’Malley, 11, Vista Innovative Design Academy (VIDA)

Jaden Lee Taylor, 12, VIDA Middle School

Morgan Fischer, 12, VIDA Middle School

TheVistaPress.com is making a donation to Vista Art Foundation to provide 10 membership fees for schoolchildren in Vista. The Vista Art Foundation is a non-profit organization of Artists committed to supporting and promoting the education and cultural appreciation of fine art and creative expression in the community. The VAF members support this by membership meetings which are open to the public, demonstrations, student scholarships, outdoor displays, exhibitions, and commercial displays. They have hung art in our Vista Library, Vista Chamber of Commerce, City of Vista Civic Gallery as well as other businesses in Vista.

The Vista Art Foundation has announced an upcoming exhibit called “New Work 2017” December 5, 2017, from 4 pm – 6 pm. This City of Vista competition is a juried photo contest offering exposure to both established and emerging photographers. This contest will provide an opportunity for review of local by professional photographers, artists, and photography teachers. Winners will be selected on the basis of originality and the overall quality of concept execution. More info can be found on the VAF website. You will also find a link for a membership application. The VAF is, as I mentioned earlier, is extending their efforts to procure a permanent gallery in Downtown Vista.

