Vista VFW Post 7041 To Host A Charity Golf Tournament

The Vista VFW Post 7041 is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament on September 9, 2017 at Emerald Isle Golf Course in Oceanside. Any and all players are welcome. The tournament is a 4-person scramble format; check in time is 9:30 am – 11:30 am. “Shot gun” start at 12:00 PM. The $50.00 entry fee covers greens fees, entry for hole-in-one and closest to the pin contests. Post Tournament meal will be provided for all players.

All proceeds go to the Chula Vista Veterans Home, La Jolla Veterans Hospital, and the Semper Fi Fund at Camp Pendleton.

Entry Deadline Date is September 7. Entry forms can be picked up at Emerald Isle Golf Course or at the American Legion at 1234 South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista.

For further information contact Emerald Isle Golf Course at (760) 721-4700.

The Emerald Isle Golf Course layout features an 18-hole course that stretches 2,452 yards for a par of 56.