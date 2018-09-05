Vista Veteran Expands His Business & Celebrates One Year Anniversary

A local Veteran-owned business that’s celebrating its one-year anniversary this month, as well as a recent expansion into Valley Center.

Navy Veteran Jon Moore and his Army Veteran brother Chuck are realizing their new mission after transitioning out of the military: Serving the Vista community. Through their business, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, which opened in Vista in September 2017, Jon and Chuck have provided employment opportunities to other local Veterans and military family, and plan to hire more through their recent expansion into Valley Center.

These Veteran brothers have used JDog as a platform to give back to the community by donating items to local residents in need, including through the Disabled American Veterans organization, Be Creative Zone, local churches, and the Salvation Army. With a true passion for serving their local community, Jon and Chuck jumped on the opportunity to expand their footprint and run JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Valley Center, which will service an additional 500,000 people.

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is a team of Veterans, Veteran and Military family members offering junk removal and hauling services for homes and businesses in Vista, California. Serving our community with the same values we lived by when we served our country—Respect, Integrity, and Trust—we’re there for your big and small projects, like when you are renovating your porch, getting rid of your hot tub, and replacing your carpets. We are proud to contribute to the sustainability of our community by donating and recycling 60% to 80% of the items we haul. Ready to start your home or business project? Call us today at 844-GET-JDOG.

Are you interested in learning more about Jon and Chuck’s growth and positive impact on the Vista community? They’d be happy to meet you at an upcoming job site or tell you more about their influence in North County since opening last year.