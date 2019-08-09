Vista – Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

On August 8, 2019, at 9:42 PM, deputies from the Sheriff’s Vista Station Traffic Unit responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian.

The victim was reportedly struck while traveling on a motorized wheelchair at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Thibodo Road, in the City of Vista.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined a sixty-three-year-old male was traveling on an assisted wheel chair when he crossed westbound on Sycamore Avenue at the crosswalk. A twenty-six year-old male, who was operating a 10 foot box truck, was driving southbound on Sycamore Avenue. The box truck struck the assisted wheel chair while in

the crosswalk, which caused the victim to fall to the ground and break his right leg as a result of the collision. The victim was transported to the Palomar Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Alcohol is not a factor in the collision. Anyone with information regarding the collision is requested to contact Deputy N. Jehl at (760) 940-4551.