Vista Vehicle Accident/Suicide

On 12/26/2017, at about 1843 hours, Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station were dispatched to investigate a rollover collision at S. Melrose Drive and Shadowridge Drive, Vista. The initial investigation revealed a 2010 Honda Civic, which was travelling southbound on S. Melrose Drive, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, and collided with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. The Honda’s driver fled the scene on foot after the collision. The Hyundai’s driver was uninjured.

Deputies checked the area for the Honda’s driver, a 22 year old male. As deputies were searching the area, they were flagged down by a female who stated the male had just shot himself. Deputies located the suspect in the bushes near the intersection of Countryside Drive and Club Heights Lane with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies administered CPR while awaiting the arrival of Paramedics. The male was transported to Palomar Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The female was later identified as the suspect’s mother who had received a phone call from him giving her directions of where to pick him up. There is no evidence of foul play.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact Sgt. Lozoya with the Vista Patrol Station at (760) 940-4551.