David Willauer– Vista Varsity Volleyball swept Escondido Charter at home in 3 sets, 25-24, 25-14 and 25-14. Skylee Nelson led the Lady Panthers with 13 kills. Addyson Elvin had 34 assists and Isabella Rivera scored 7 aces. Julia O’Neill tallied 7 block kills while Emilie Davis had 24 digs.
Vista is now 7/2, win/loss

