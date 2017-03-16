Vista USD Unveils New State Evaluation “Dashboard”

Test Score Measurement Replaced With 11 Indicators For Measuring Performance

Vista, CA | March 2017 – “Schools and students are more than test scores,” states Vista Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Devin Vodicka. “The new LCFF Evaluation Rubrics and the California School Dashboard will give a more comprehensive look at district and school performance.”

On Wednesday, March 15th, the state will publicly introduce this new “Dashboard” means of measurement. As it does, Vista USD has established its own set of resources to explain the new measurements to students, staff, families and the communities served by the district. VUSD’s “Dashboard” resource page can be foundhere.

These new reports replace the old California accountability system called the Academic Performance Index (API). The Dashboard ​provides a way to track district and school performance through multiple measures of performance, a method far more comprehensive than simply using student scores on standardized tests.

The Dashboard looks at 11 indicators and determines a district’s or school’s performance based on the current rate and whether there was improvement over several years. Those indicators are: chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, graduation rates, student performance in English language arts and math, parent engagement, school climate, progress of English learners, college and career readiness, implementation of state standards, and basics, such as teachers, materials, and facilities.

For all of these measures, districts will be able to see overall student performance and filter the results for particular groups of students, such as English learners.

Says Vodicka, “Initial results from the first LCFF Evaluation Rubric indicate that Vista Unified is showing good performance. The district showed growth (called “change”) in all but one indicator, with the greatest improvement overall in English Language Arts and Mathematics. Our graduation rate has increased by 3.1% to move up to 93.1%. The suspension rate declined by 0.6% to an all time low of 3.4%. Our goal is to use these tools to continuously improve our efforts to ensure every student succeeds.”

When the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) was implemented by the state of California in 2013, school districts received more freedom with how they could spend their money in exchange for a different level of accountability. As part of the budget planning process, school districts are now required to develop a Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP). Our LCAP, written with parent and public input, identifies our goals, actions and services and how we will measure student progress.

To read Dr. Vodicka’s summary of Progress and Accountability, available in English and Spanish, click here.