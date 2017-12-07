Vista USD Hosts Teacher’s Guild “Innovation Summit”

Event To Showcase Over 20 Teacher-Designed Innovations At “Science Fair Meets Block Party Meets Hackathon, But Way Cooler”

Vista, CA | Dec. 2017 — Vista Unified School District is prepared to host its inaugural Teacher’s Guild Innovation Summit on Thursday, December 7thfrom 3:30 – 6:30 PM at the Vista Innovation Center. Vista USD is one of just four school districts nationally to be granted a chapter of The Teacher’s Guild,an offshoot of world-renowned design firm IDEO, created to “activate teachers’ creativity to solve the biggest challenges in education today.”

The event will showcase more than twenty innovation design projects created by VUSD teachers in an event that organizers describe as, “science fair meets block party meets hackathon, but way cooler.”

The participating educators began the process by being asked the question, “How might we radically engage student curiosity so students can connect what they care about to what they do in school every day?”

Teachers were able to work individually as well as in teams to approach the question, and this summit is just the first step of refining and prototyping concepts. The summit will be an opportunity for participating educators to share stories of success and failure, engage with new ideas that have emerged from student insights, and build on the creative work of their colleagues.

The Innovation Summit is open to the entire VUSD community: teachers, administrators, students, families, and community members. It’s for anyone interested in using the design thinking approach to create better solutions for VUSD students.

WHAT: Vista Unified / The Teacher’s Guild Innovation Summit

WHERE: Vista Innovation Center 826 Olive Ave. Vista, CA 92083

WHEN: Thursday, December 7, 2017 3:30 – 6:30 PM

Schedule Of Events

3:30 – 4:45 pm: Exhibition & Design Journey Storytelling

4:45 – 6:30pm: Rigorous Prototyping (VUSD teachers only)