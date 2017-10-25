Loading...
Vista USD Hosts One Sight Clinic: Free Vision Screening & Glasses

October 25, 2017

 Organization to provide up to 650 pairs of glasses to K-8 students
Vista, CA | October 2017 — On October 24, 25 and 26th, Rancho Minerva Middle School in Vista will host a mobile vision clinic, provided by global nonprofit One Sight,  to screen and provide glasses for up to 650 K-8 students who have failed vision tests. The program, provided through a grant from Verizon, features on-site optometrists and nurses to conduct screenings, as well as a lab to craft lenses and prepare glasses on site at the school.
Students are able to browse options for lens styles before having their custom glasses made for them on-site. Thursday, October 26th; 9:30-11:30 AM
According to research by One Sight, as many as 1 in 4 US school children have an undiagnosed vision problem significant enough to impact their academic performance. Rancho Minerva Middle School. 2245 Foothill Dr. Vista, CA 92084
OneSight, a global nonprofit 501(c)(3), is dedicated to providing sustainable access to a comprehensive eye exam and quality eyewear to those in need around the world. In 28 years, OneSight has helped 9 million people in 46 countries and 49 states see clearly and leading innovative programs and partnerships to help millions more.

 

