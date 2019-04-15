Vista Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Trustees Approves New Principal At Vista High School

David Jaffe Will Take the Panther Helm in 2019-2020 School Year

(Vista, CA) – At its meeting last night, the Vista Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Trustees approved David Jaffe as Vista High School (VHS) principal beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Jaffe has served in teaching and leadership roles across the pre-kindergarten through 12thgrade continuum. Most recently, Jaffe served as superintendent of the Rancho Santa Fe School District (RSFSD). He has also served as principal at Torrey Pines High School, assistant principal at Diegueno Middle and La Costa Canyon High Schools, and was founding principal of Canyon Crest Academy. Additionally, he served as the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the San Dieguito Union High School District.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Jaffe to VHS and the district,” said VUSD Board of Trustee President Rosemary Smithfield. “In partnership with parents, teachers, and staff we were able to find someone who has the knowledge and experience needed to take Vista High School to the next level of excellence.”

As RSFSD superintendent, Jaffe successfully developed and implemented a comprehensive strategic plan for Visual and Performing Arts and established a system of advisory committees designed to engage stakeholders related to school safety, campus culture, and student wellness.

“Over his impressive career, David has developed innovative, long-term programs in partnership with teachers, local businesses, and higher education,” said Dr. Linda Kimble, VUSD superintendent. “In addition, his history of fostering school cultures that prioritize a student’s academic, social, and emotional needs is a perfect fit for VHS.”

Jaffe’s operational observation period will begin at Vista High School on April 29. He begins his tenure as principal of the school on July 1.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve a community with such a proud history in a role that I love,” said Jaffe. “I look forward to engaging students, parents, teachers and support staff in dialogue that will provide insight into navigating our path moving forward.”

Jaffe will be replacing Interim Principal Chyrl Taugher, who will be retiring after 17 year of service to the students of the Vista Unified School District.