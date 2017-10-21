Vista Unified School District Recognizes Hunger-Relief Organization

Thursday evening October 19, 2017 at the Vista Unified School District School Board meeting at 6 PM, Feeding San Diego, the leading hunger-relief organization in San Diego County, was recognized for contributions made to the students of Vista USD.

Since 2015, Feeding San Diego has run a School Pantry program at Maryland Elementary School serving 100 families twice a month with 22 pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables and shelf stable items provided per family.

The School Pantry program helps alleviate child hunger in San Diego County by providing nutritious, healthy food to low-income students and their families. Distributions set up in a farmer’s market style are consistently in the same locations at each campus, have routine distribution schedules, and provide access to nutrition education and additional community resources. When food is provided at locations a family already visits, parents and guardians do not have to give up more of their valuable time and transportation budget to put food on the table.

Kelcey Ellis, Director of Programs at Feeding San Diego, accepted the award on behalf of the hunger-relief organization at the School Board meetingThursday evening.