Vista Unified School District To Be Recognized At Education Awards

Almost one-third of students nationwide leave high school without the skills necessary to succeed in college or the workforce. San Diego is impacted by this problem, with 53,000 young adults between the ages of 16 to 24 who are not working or in school. Local K-12 schools are working to teach essential skills to students early so they can leave high school with not only a diploma, but also with the career skills they need to succeed.

Classroom of the Future Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that works to ensure San Diego students are prepared to thrive in a competitive global society, will hold its Annual Innovation in Education Awards on May 24 to recognize local schools using dynamic teaching practices that prepare students for the future. Vista Unified School District and the Vista Innovation and Design Academy will be among the awardees.

Vista Unified School District is the recipient of the Achieve Award. The district has committed to implementing a professional development program that empowers every teacher to successfully implement the California Next Generation Science Standard, resulting in stronger science education for all students.

Vista Innovation and Design Academy will receive the Foundation’s Impact Award for its cross-curricular and integrated learning approach, which helps students learn by solving real-world problems.