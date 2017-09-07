Vista Unified Launches Podcast

With Half of all US Households as Regular Podcast Listeners, District Leads With A New Communication Channel

September 7, 2017 – Vista Unified School District has launched Vista, CA |– Vista Unified School District has launched WAVE Pod , a new podcast designed to share deeper conversations about the district’s schools and leaders with listeners. According to a recent Nielsen Research study , half of all US households are regular podcast listeners, making the format a growing source of information and entertainment.

With this in mind, the district has added this new communication channel to its mix, complementing existing ways of informing and engaging with the communities the district serves. The podcast can also be a vehicle to share stories of the impact the district is having across the county, state, and country, as well as internationally, by hosting conversations with partners that the district works with regularly.

“We understand that the parents and families that we serve gather information in a number of ways,” says Interim Superintendent Dr. Matt Doyle. “Adding a podcast to the mix shows that we are adapting to the shifts in communication, as well as offering our community a chance to delve deeper into the insights and motivations of those who are guiding our district and our students’ learning.”

The first episodes feature conversations with various school principals in the district, giving each the opportunity to share their vision, how they approach learning, and the culture that each school has developed. Rancho Buena Vista High School’s Chuck Schindler speaks about the school’s traditional strengths in performing arts and the school’s International Baccalaureate Diploma program, as well as more recent developments in computer sciences and robotics, among others.

Lake Elementary’s Krista Berntsen tells a moving story of how the entire school team rallied to help a student going through rough times as an example of the strength of the culture and community at the school. She also outlines new training for teachers and how the shift to a Personal Learning model plays out in the classroom.

The podcast is available via the iTunes Podcast store, as well as from podcast hosting service PodBean. Links for the podcast are available here:

The district anticipates three shows per month.