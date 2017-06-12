VUSD To Host The CUE Rock Star Teacher Camp For 2nd Straight Year

Regional Conference Trains Educators In New Technology, Student Empowerment; Showcases VUSD’s Teacher Training In Person and Online

VISTA, CA. June 2017 – More than 120 teachers from across southern California will converge at Rancho Minerva Middle School in Vista on June 19-20 for the annual CUE Rock Star Teachers Camp. The event, produced by CUE, a non-profit focused on education and technology, and hosted by the Vista Unified School District, conducts professional learning for teachers who want to use technology in deep, meaningful ways with the goal of transforming learning for the students with which they work.

Sessions focus on teaching and learning, and include VR (Virtual Reality) technology like YouTube 360, to coding, to formative assessment strategies designed to provide students with real-time feedback on their learning. The sessions are hands-on experiences where teachers will practice, create, and/or build a lesson that they can immediately use in their classrooms to enhance learning.

“It’s an honor for us to host the CUE Rock Star Teacher Camp for a second straight year,” says Dr. Erin English, a Director in VUSD’s Educational Excellence department. “Teachers have said that participating in these events has changed their lives and changed how they approach teaching and learning in their classrooms. We are thrilled to offer this training to many of our own educators in Vista, as well as colleagues from across the state.”

Says CUE’s Kevin Fairchild, “Rock Star Vista sold out both this year and last. I think this speaks to the readiness of teachers throughout VUSD and all of North County for innovative instructional strategies and engaging professional development.”

Adds Fairchild, “Last summer, Rock Star Camp Vista went so well, largely due to the hard work of Erin English and the Rancho Minerva school staff, that it was an easy decision to put on a second camp there in 2017. I am honored to be among the faculty again this year. We’ve put together a fantastic collection of sessions for teachers and I think they’re going to learn a lot while having a blast!”

The two-day gathering kicks off each morning with “shred sessions” – high energy one-minute presentations by each faculty member. These are designed to give attendees more information about what they can expect to learn and do in the session. The event will offer attendees myriad course options, and time for each attendee to plan ways to implement their coursework for the coming school year. This year’s camp theme camp is, “The Hero’s Journey,” modeling the lifelong learning process after scholar Joseph Campbell’s work on the classic story format that he named The Hero’s Journey . Sessions are taught by camp faculty, a variety of teacher-experts in their fields from across southern California, and even includes an instructor from the Singapore American School.

COMMITMENT TO RECREATE PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT …. Vista USD will be sending 35+ teachers to the two-day camp in another example of the district’s commitment to engaging Professional Development for staff, and developing innovative avenues for that development. The district offers many in-person, collaborative development opportunities, training educators in new teaching models such as Project Based Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Maker Spaces, and Learner-Centered Design, among others.

English and her team are also building online courses for the development that allow for greater flexibility for participants. Says English, “by offering online professional development courses, our teachers have a chance to revisit the content as often as they need to ensure it transfers to their classrooms and transforms their practice.”

As with the district’s shift to a Personal Learning model for students, teachers are also empowered to take control of their ongoing development with the flexibility of the online and in-person offerings. Continues English, “The material will be accessible around the clock so that learners can access the content when they know they will be the most receptive to learning. We’ve worked with our teachers to recreate professional development in Vista Unified.

CUE ROCK STAR TEACHER CAMP INFORMATION

Who: Danielle Forst, Director of Professional Learning, CUE; Dr. Erin English, Director, Educational Excellence, Vista Unified School District

When: June 19-20, 2017 ; Camp sessions run from 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM .

Where: Rancho Minerva Middle School. 2245 Foothill Dr. Vista, CA 92084