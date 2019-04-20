Vista Transit Center Stabbing

On 04/19/2019, at approximately 1:45 PM, deputies responded to the Vista Transit Center located at 100 Olive

Avenue in the City of Vista for a report of a stabbing. A male juvenile suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and arms was located at the location. The juvenile victim was immediately transported to Palomar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described three Hispanic male juveniles approaching the victim as he walked to the transit center from school. The suspects then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran from the scene. At this time, it’s believed the suspects knew the victim. The incident is being investigated as a gang related crime.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has pertinent information related to this investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Communication Center at (858) 565-5200.